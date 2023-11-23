(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s state oil company signed a supply deal with Gunvor Group Ltd. after reporting an “unprecedented” loss because of market volatility and governance issues.

The Namibian National Petroleum Corp., or Namcor, posted a loss of 700 million Namibian dollars ($37 million) and said it faces “significant cash flow challenges” due to the lack of working capital. The loss prompted the company to seek a turnaround plan, according to a statement on Thursday.

Namcor reached an agreement with a key supplier as part of the plan, Shiwana Ndeunyema, the acting managing director, told reporters in the capital Windhoek. While he didn’t name the company, a Namcor spokesperson identified the supplier as Gunvor.

“We negotiated from a point of weakness but it was an interim solution for a potentially permanent problem,” Ndeunyema said. “The idea was to buy time to ensure continued supply of product to supply our customers.”

The trading company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The main reason for the loss include “market volatility, and significant breach of internal controls and governance systems,” Namcor said in the statement. It’s recovery plan includes a capital injection.

--With assistance from Archie Hunter.

