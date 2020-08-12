(Bloomberg) --

Namibia will ask Germany to fund development projects in seven regions as reparations for acts of genocide committed by the former colonial power, the Namibian reported.

The government set up a committee to identify projects in areas inhabited by survivors of the genocide that took place a century ago, the Windhoek-based newspaper said.

The announcement followed the latest round of talks between the two nations in which Namibia is seeking an apology from Germany for the killings, the paper said. Namibia accuses Germany of committing genocide against the ethnic Herero and Nama communities between 1904 and 1908.

Germany ruled Namibia from 1884 until 1915, when the League of Nations handed control to South Africa, which had defeated German forces defending the territory.

