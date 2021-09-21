Sep 21, 2021
Namibian Protesters Demand Germany Increase Genocide Reparations
Hundreds of people protested outside Namibia’s parliament to demand the government seek more reparations from Germany to atone for genocide committed more than a century ago.
The protesters handed a petition to National Assembly Deputy Speaker Loide Kasingo in the capital, Windhoek, seeking the payment of as much as $9 billion. The demonstration was organized by opposition parties including the Landless People’s Movement Party before a debate in parliament on the reparations.
Germany in May agreed to pay Namibia 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the colonial-era mass killings in which tens of thousands of people died. Namibia’s government agreed to the amount on the understanding that it could be subject to future revision.
