Hundreds of people protested outside Namibia’s parliament to demand the government seek more reparations from Germany to atone for genocide committed more than a century ago.

The protesters handed a petition to National Assembly Deputy Speaker Loide Kasingo in the capital, Windhoek, seeking the payment of as much as $9 billion. The demonstration was organized by opposition parties including the Landless People’s Movement Party before a debate in parliament on the reparations.

Germany in May agreed to pay Namibia 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the colonial-era mass killings in which tens of thousands of people died. Namibia’s government agreed to the amount on the understanding that it could be subject to future revision.

