(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said any briefings about Robert Mueller’s report must be unclassified, and termed inadequate the prospect that Congress may get just a summary of the special counsel’ conclusions.

Attorney General William Barr’s “offer to provide the committees with a summary of the report’s conclusions is insufficient,” Pelosi of California said in a letter to Democratic colleagues released on Saturday, ahead of an emergency conference call of the House Democratic Caucus.

She said transparency is even more urgent given Barr’s letter on Friday that he may advise certain lawmakers this weekend on the “principal conclusions” from Mueller’s 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and whether anyone close to Trump colluded in the meddling.

“We are insisting that any briefings to any Committees be unclassified so that Members can speak freely about every aspect of the report and not be confined to what DOJ chooses to release publicly,” Pelosi said.

Barr is planning to release his summary of Mueller’s findings as early as Sunday, according to a Justice Department official. He has said he will consult with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on “what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public.”

Pelosi said Congress must get Mueller’s entire report, plus the evidence that underlies it, so that the relevant committees can proceed with oversight and with potential legislation to address any issues the investigation may raise, Pelosi said.

