(Bloomberg) -- There was nothing subtle or understated about Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan as she descended the steps of a military airplane in her signature salmon pink pant suit amid a blaze of camera lights.

Never before has a US speaker of the House got so much attention from the world, but her trip is a fraught one. She’s won praise by fellow lawmakers and activists for taking a stand against China on its human rights records.

But the timing of her visit has raised questions among some critics, and it comes just a few months before US midterm elections in which Democrats are on the back foot and she is at risk of losing her powerful status in Congress.

“Taiwan is not a playground for U.S. politicians,” said Lyle Goldstein, director of Defense Priorities of Asia Engagement. “It is no exaggeration to say the future of humanity may depend on a pragmatic US-China relationship -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan needlessly jeopardizes regional stability.”

What is for certain is that her mere presence, and high-impact carefully choreographed landing, has set off a tense standoff between two superpowers whose relations were already at a low point.

Support for Pelosi in Washington was broad and bipartisan. The man who aims to replace her as speaker if Republicans take control of the House after the November election, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, was among many egging her on.

For days and weeks Pelosi has kept everyone guessing whether she would indeed be making this stop as part of her tour of the Asia-Pacific region. She batted away questions and her plane had social media in a frenzy trying to predict her destination via an online flight tracker.

She put speculation definitely to rest when the aircraft doors open, and she set foot on the tarmac at Songshan Airport on a balmy night in Taipei. It was just shy of 11 p.m. local time. Behind her came five fellow House Democrats, following her toward a line of Taiwanese officials waiting to greet her.

“Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy,” Pelosi said in a tweet timed to her arrival.

Visits by other members of Congress have drawn threats and rebukes from China. But Pelosi, as second in line to the US presidency, is the highest ranking elected US officials to set foot in Taiwan in a quarter century in spite of escalating threats from China’s government, which regards the self-governing island as part of its territory.

The 1997 visit by then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich drew protests from China, but by comparison to Tuesday’s visit by Pelosi the reaction in Beijing was relatively mild.

But the geopolitical environment now is much changed. Today’s China is more powerful economically and militarily and Pelosi’s arrival comes only months from the 20th Party Congress, at which China’s President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term. Bringing Taiwan under Beijing’s rule has been seen as core to the Communist Party’s legitimacy.

