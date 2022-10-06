(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged regulators to closely scrutinize Standard General LP’s proposed purchase of broadcaster Tegna Inc., citing concerns the transaction could result in less local news, journalism job cuts and higher prices for consumers.

“This transaction deserves your full and complete attention,” Pelosi said in a letter Thursday to Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who is leading the agency’s review of the $5.4 billion deal. Representative Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, also signed the letter.

Opponents of the Tegna deal have told the FCC the transaction could raise prices for cable-TV distributors and lead to substantial job cuts. Standard General has said it would enhance news coverage, and that a competitive market would keep prices in check.

The FCC last month told the private equity firm Standard General to produce more documents about the deal proposed in February.

Democrats Pelosi and Pallone asked the FCC “to fully examine the concerns raised by public comments -- and shared by many of our colleagues in Congress.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.