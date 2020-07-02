(Bloomberg) -- As election campaigning takes off in Singapore, some companies have been quick to capitalize after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat tripped over his words in a speech.

Speaking on Tuesday after his five-member team was nominated to contest in the East Coast constituency, Heng fumbled while expounding on his party’s plans for the district. Each team is allowed only a few minutes to speak.

“For our East Coast residents, we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a East Coast, Singapore, we have a together an East Coast plan. We care at East Coast,” said Heng, who is contesting in this new area. In his minute and a half long speech, Heng coherently stated the party’s strategy to help the country overcome the crisis wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flub garnered attention online, and popular restaurant chain Nando’s Group took the opportunity to use his words for its marketing campaign. The group has since garnered thousands of likes and shares across its social media platforms.

Caltex, a petroleum brand under Chevron Corp, also hopped on the social media bandwagon to advertise its gas station services in the district. Telecommunications companies Circles.Life and MyRepublic Ltd. used the opportunity to promote their brands in a similar vein on Facebook.

Ahead of the July 10 polls, political parties in the city-state are relying more heavily on social media campaigning than in previous elections due to strict safe distancing rules that prevent a plethora of in-person activities. The election is likely to focus on the country’s response to the coronavirus and Heng is widely seen as the ruling People’s Action Party’s next successor to current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

While Singapore doesn’t allow opinion polls, most analysts expect the PAP to easily win again in a race that will see all 93 seats contested by at least two parties for just the second time.

Razer Inc CEO Tan Min-Liang spoke up in Heng’s defense after the minister was criticized for his lack of eloquence.

“It’s easy to comment when you’re just watching as a member of the audience, but try doing public speaking on the fly - it’s not easy and the best of us will trip up occasionally,” he said in a Facebook post.

