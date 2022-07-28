Naomi Biden to Be Married on White House Lawn This Fall

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will be married on the White House South Lawn later this fall -- the first nuptials hosted by a US president in nearly a decade.

Naomi Biden tweeted Thursday that she had the endorsement of her grandfather’s dogs for the site of her wedding to fiancée Peter Neal.

Naomi Biden announced in April that the president and first lady Jill Biden had given the couple their blessing to hold the wedding at the White House. They were engaged last year.

The White House has played host to 18 weddings, most recently in 2013, when Pete Souza, President Barack Obama’s official photographer, married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden, according to the White House Historical Association.

