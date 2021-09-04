(Bloomberg) -- Naomi Osaka, the third-ranked women’s tennis player, said she planned to take a break from the game after losing her third round match in the U.S. Open.

“I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while,” defending champion Osaka said in her post-match press conference after losing in three sets to unseeded Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final Grand Slam event of the year. “I guess we’re all dealing with stuff, I know I’m dealing with some stuff,” Osaka said.

Osaka earlier this year quit the French Open after a disagreement with tournament officials about participating in mandatory press conferences. She cited her struggle with depression and social anxiety disorder, saying that the engagements exacerbate her condition.

