Naomi Osaka Drops Out of the French Open Over Media Obligations

(Bloomberg) -- Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked women’s tennis player, has quit the French Open after a disagreement with tournament officials about participating in mandatory press conferences.

Osaka has suffered from depression and social anxiety disorder, she said in a social media post on Monday. The engagements, Osaka said, exacerbate her condition.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she said on Twitter.

The tennis star announced last week, after the start of the competition, that she wouldn’t participate in news conferences -- setting off a showdown with tournament officials.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” Osaka wrote on social media at the time.

After engaging with officials for days, Osaka said on Monday she had decided to withdraw from the tournament altogether.

