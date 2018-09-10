(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka is set to receive a bonus payment from sponsor Citizen Watch Co., which said it’s also considering featuring the 20-year-old Japanese tennis star in television commercials.

Leading up to Osaka’s triumph over former world No. 1 Serena Williams on Saturday in New York, Citizen received an increasing number of inquiries about the watch she was wearing at the tournament, said Noriyuki Mitome, a Tokyo-based spokesman for the timepiece maker. He declined to disclose details of the reward because the matter is private.

Winning the U.S. Open makes Osaka the first Japanese to take a singles championship at a Grand Slam, the sport’s top four tournaments including Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open. The historic performance has increased media exposure for Osaka, who already had endorsement contracts with dried noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. and Wowow Inc., a satellite and cable channel.

“When she was 15 years old, a watch she received from her mother as a present was Citizen’s,” Chief Executive Officer Toshio Tokura said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “We are very happy to see she was always wearing our watch on her way to victory.”

