(Bloomberg) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. said it will price over-the-counter Narcan, an emergency opioid overdose reversal treatment, at less than $50 per carton of two doses when it hits shelves in late summer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a prescription drug, for over-the-counter use last month. The nasal spray is the first opioid antidote to be available without a prescription, which will ease access for thousands of patients and their families. Advocates have been concerned the drug would be too pricey to reach all of the people who need it.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it is continuing to work with retailers on pricing and availability. The FDA’s approval last month will mean Narcan will be sold online as well as in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, the agency said.

Discounts for local and state government agencies and first responders were implemented in 2016 after prescription Narcan first launched, the company said. For those groups, the price for one carton of two 4 mg doses of Narcan averages less than $50, Emergent said.

Patients without insurance currently pay $125 for a two-dose pack, the company said.

Emergent’s shares were down about 4.4% as of 11:28 a.m. in New York.

