(Bloomberg) -- Uncontrolled debris from a Chinese rocket on Friday prompted NASA administrator Bill Nelson to issue a statement highly critical of the incident.

“Once again, the People’s Republic of China is taking unnecessary risks with the uncontrolled rocket stage reentry of their Long March 5B rocket stage,” Nelson said in a statement.

“They did not share specific trajectory information which is needed to predict landing zones and reduce risk, ” Nelson added.

It was the fourth time a Chinese Long March 5B rocket has spiraled aimlessly down to Earth in the last two years, sparking concerns each time the debris hits Earth.

Nelson’s statement contradicts a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, who told Bloomberg News Thursday that Chinese officials were “releasing information to the international society with an open and transparent attitude.”

The rocket booster reentered the Earth’s atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at roughly 6:01 a.m. New York time Friday, according to US Space Command. A second object from the rocket reentered the atmosphere over the Pacific at 6:06 a.m., indicating the booster may have broken into two pieces.

No one appears to have been harmed by the falling debris, but Nelson called on China to act more responsibly going forward.

“It is critical that all spacefaring nations are responsible and transparent in their space activities and follow established best practices,” he said.

An uncontrolled reentry of large rocket debris “could very well result in major damage or loss of life,” he added.

