(Bloomberg) -- In its bid to return Americans to the moon via private enterprise, NASA is budgeting as much as $2.6 billion over the next decade for commercial firms to ferry payloads. On Thursday, it announced nine U.S. companies selected as initial bidders.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine disclosed the Commercial Lunar Payload Services contracts as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to encourage greater commercial investment in deep space exploration.

To that end, NASA is pursuing a dual path of building a lunar orbital platform and returning astronauts to the moon in the mid-2020s, all an initial step toward sending humans to Mars. The difference between this moon mission and NASA’s earlier Apollo program, however, would be establishing a permanent research presence in deep space. The Apollo era ended in December 1972.

“We want to be one customer of many customers in a robust marketplace between the earth and the moon, and we want multiple providers that are competing on cost and innovations so that we as NASA can do more than we’ve ever been able to do before,” Bridenstine said.

The nine, mostly small start-up companies also includes one huge defense contractor, Lockheed Martin Corp., and its space division. They are among the first eligible bidders for NASA contracts to provide launch and landing services, payload integration and other instruments for lunar research. The first missions may fly next year, NASA said.

The full list of selected companies:

· Astrobotic Technology, Inc.: Pittsburgh· Deep Space Systems: Littleton, Colo.· Draper: Cambridge, Mass.· Firefly Aerospace, Inc.: Cedar Park, Texas· Intuitive Machines, LLC: Houston· Lockheed Martin Space: Littleton, Colo.· Masten Space Systems, Inc.: Mojave, Calif.· Moon Express: Cape Canaveral, Florida· Orbit Beyond: Edison, N.J.

