(Bloomberg) -- Early Wednesday, NASA will try for a third time to get the Artemis I moon mission off the ground with the debut launch of its massive new rocket, the Space Launch System.

If the rocket -- originally scheduled for a late August launch -- lifts off as scheduled, it will draw to a close more than two months of delays caused by technical glitches and uncooperative weather. It will also mark the culmination of roughly a decade of development and kick off the first of several planned Artemis missions, with the goal of sending people back to the moon and eventually beyond.

“We’re going to give it our best shot on Wednesday, and we’re set up to do that,” Mike Sarafin, mission manager for Artemis at NASA, said at a press conference on Monday. “I’m hoping that all the systems line up, the weather lines up and the range lines up.”

Named for the twin sister of the god Apollo in Greek mythology, the Artemis program is NASA’s ambitious endeavor to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon by as early as 2025.

Two of the primary components of the program include the Space Launch System, built by Boeing Co., and a new crew capsule called Orion, built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The rocket and capsule are designed to get future astronauts and cargo to the vicinity of the moon. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is tasked with supplying a landing system to get astronauts to the lunar surface.

NASA hasn’t operated its own crewed rocket since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. Over the last decade, the agency was forced to rely on Russia’s Soyuz rocket to get astronauts to the International Space Station, and in 2020, SpaceX’s newly developed Dragon crew capsule began ferrying passengers to and from the station for the space agency. But the SLS is under NASA’s control, and it’s meant to carry people well beyond low Earth orbit.

It’s been a long road to get to this moment. In the works since 2011, the SLS has seen constant schedule delays and cost overruns. NASA had originally anticipated launching the rocket by as early as 2017, with a total development cost of $7 billion. Now five years after that target launch date, the development of SLS stands at roughly $23.8 billion, according to the Planetary Society. NASA’s Inspector General estimates that the first four missions of the Artemis program, including Artemis I, will each cost roughly $4.1 billion.

Before the rocket and capsule can carry any people, NASA needs to show that these vehicles can work as designed. So the agency is sending the uncrewed craft on a 25-day test flight around the moon and back to Earth.

“You don’t put humans on the top until you think it’s safe,” said Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator. “So it’s a critical test.”

During the mission, Orion will come within 60 miles of the lunar surface before traveling farther out into space than any vehicle made for humans. It’s scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on Dec. 11.

Liftoff is scheduled for 1:04 a.m. Florida time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, though the launch could happen anytime within a two-hour window.

The last few months have been trying for NASA. The agency was poised to launch the vehicle on Aug. 29. But as engineers tried to fill the rocket with fuel, a hydrogen leak and a problem with a temperature sensor on one of the main engines prompted NASA to halt the countdown and push the launch until later that week.

A second attempt on Sept. 3 was also cut short. A persistent hydrogen leak cropped up again during propellant loading, forcing NASA to call off the countdown. After that attempt, NASA officials revealed that they needed to replace damaged hardware on the vehicle before they could try to launch again. The agency then opted to run a fueling test after replacing the components to validate the repairs. Despite more hydrogen leaks emerging during the test, NASA deemed the procedure a success in late September.

Soon thereafter, NASA scheduled a third launch attempt, but Hurricane Ian forced the agency to roll the rocket back to its hangar to weather the storm. After further maintenance and upgrades, the rocket was returned to its launchpad, but this time just ahead of yet another storm that developed into Hurricane Nicole.

NASA opted to leave the rocket out on its launchpad, where it rode out the storm, experiencing wind gusts peaking at 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour. Despite exposure to the storm, the rocket experienced only minor damage that NASA has said won’t affect the launch.

“I would say that we’re comfortable flying as is,” Sarafin said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.