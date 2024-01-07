(Bloomberg) -- NASA is teaming up with the United Arab Emirates to support a lunar project aimed at building the first space station that will orbit the moon.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre will provide an airlock module for Gateway, as the project is called, which will allow crew and science research transfers, according to a statement. The UAE will also provide engineering support for the life of the space station and eventually send an astronaut to fly to Gateway on a future Artemis mission.

