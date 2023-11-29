(Bloomberg) -- Nascar signed new agreements to show its races on Amazon.com Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. outlets, even as it renewed deals with existing networks Fox and NBC.

The new package, which begins in 2025 and extends through the 2031 season, involves 38 Nascar Cup Series races, the league said Wednesday.

Comcast Corp.’s NBC and Fox Corp. will each carry 14 races. Prime Video and TNT Sports will evenly split 10 midseason races. The deal is a first for Amazon, and a return for Warner Bros. which last carried the sport on its TNT cable network in 2014.

“Our goal was to secure long-term stability with an optimized mix of distribution platforms,” Nascar President Steve Phelps said in a statement.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but the website Sportico put the total value over the life of agreements at just under $7.8 billion.

Sports leagues have been carving up their TV rights deals in recent years, as a way to bring in new partners and maximize the amount of money they receive. Leagues are also reaching out to tech companies like Amazon and encouraging traditional media outlets to stream the programing as more consumers shift to that way of viewing.

As part of its deal with Warner Bros., Nascar races will be available on the company’s new Bleacher Report Sports Add-On, an additional subscription option for customers of its Max streaming service, as well as on TNT.

The deal expands the company’s sports programming in the summer, Luis Silberwasser, chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said in the statement.

For Amazon, Prime Video will also have exclusive rights to practice and qualifying round for races including the Daytona 500. The streaming service is working with Nascar on a documentary about its experimental Garage 56 racing program.

In an agreement announced earlier, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s CW Network will be the home of Nascar Xfinity series in 2025.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.