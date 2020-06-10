Stock car racing operator Nascar is banning the Confederate battle flag from its events and properties, saying that its display was contrary to its commitment to a welcoming and inclusive environment for fans.

“The presence of the confederate flag at Nascar events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the privately owned company said on Twitter.

A legacy of America’s 1861-1865 civil war, the flag been widely adopted by racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said it would ban the flag from public spaces on its vessels and bases.