Nascar to Acquire International Speedway for About $2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- International Speedway agreed to be acquired by Nascar in a transaction valued at about $2 billion, a boost from Nascar’s offer of about $1.9 billion last year.

Consideration to ISC’s shareholders will be $45 in cash per share, up from $42 per share in the nonbinding offer last year

Deal close seen in calendar year 2019

International Speedway shareholders in a previously-disclosed class action lawsuit determined to not challenge the fairness of the transaction price

Dean Bradley Osborne Partners advised ISC Special Committee

Goldman Sachs advised Nascar

NOTE: Nov. 2018, Nascar Makes Roughly $1.9 Billion Bid for International Speedway

