(Bloomberg) -- Hitachi Ltd. sold Japan’s biggest digital corporate bonds in a relatively young market, building on demand for such securities.

The five-year green bonds priced on Thursday at a coupon of 0.598%, said Emiri Matsuo of Hitachi’s treasury division financing department. Nippon Life Insurance Co. said it bought half of the ¥10 billion yen ($68 million) offering. The digital securities were also sold to life insurers, central public institutions and other corporates, Matsuo said.

Japan’s once-staid corporate debt market has been turning toward more innovative issuance in recent months to attract demand: a company with no credit rating conducted a public offering of securities for the first time, while SoftBank Corp. sold the nation’s first bond-type class shares publicly.

For digital securities, a bank-funded blockchain platform has been created, and trading on an exchange is due to begin at the end of this month.

Tokyo-based Hitachi would consider selling such securities again, Matsuo said.

