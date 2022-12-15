Bullish on tech as investors need to look for stocks that are still growing: Strategist

U.S. stocks declined across global financial markets after a wave of rate hikes from central banks, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank warning of more pain to come.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 3 per cent. The S&P 500 fell the most intraday in more than a month. Both indexes ended Wednesday in the red after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his hawkish stance and policymakers signaled a peak rate that was above market expectations.

Europe’s equity benchmark, the Stoxx 600, fell after ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank needs to do more than traders priced in.

Sign up to get breaking news email alerts sent directly to your inbox

The U.S. dollar strengthened. Britain’s pound fell after an expected half-point hike from the Bank of England and extended those losses. The euro dropped as traders parsed Lagarde’s remarks.

A global rally sparked by softer-than-forecast U.S. consumer price index data came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after the Fed sought to dispel hopes for a rate cut next year. Powell reaffirmed the central bank won’t back down from its fight against inflation despite mounting fears of job losses and a recession. But he also signaled the central bank is getting close to reaching the end of its tightening cycle.

Investors are also parsing a bevy of U.S. economic data Thursday. While retail sales were worse than expected, initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, underscoring the strength in the labour market. U.S. factory production, meanwhile, declined for the first time since June.

“Markets have been in a tug-of-war between better-than-feared economic data juxtaposed with concerns about the potential for the Fed to over-tighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.4 per cent as of 11:13 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0648

The British pound fell 1.7 per cent to US$1.2216

The Japanese yen fell 1.6 per cent to 137.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3 per cent to US$17,427.18

Ether fell 3.1 per cent to US$1,270.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 2.08 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.23 per cent

Commodities