Technology shares fell as surging commodity prices stoked concern about whether inflation will derail a growth rebound in the world’s largest economy and spoil a record stock rally.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index more than 2 per cent amid the growing anxiety over inflation, which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the sector. Alphabet and Facebook were downgraded to neutral at Citigroup. The ARK Innovation ETF resumed its slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record, topping 35,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 was little changed. Treasury yields edged higher as traders brace for a busy week of auctions.

“People have been gravitating to value -- now you can find growth outside of tech,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As inflation expectations continue to move higher, that’s more beneficial for the value side of the trade.”

Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10 per cent, adding to concern about inflation. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline, which operators hope to reopen by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.

The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show price pressures increased in April. The data will be closely watched by policy makers at the Federal Reserve trying to gauge the speed of the recovery after job growth significantly undershot forecasts.

“The strong inflation figures that are expected this week could change the market narrative and raise concerns about the risk that inflation pressures are picking up significantly, even if the real economic recovery will remain far from complete for some time,” according to Credit Agricole SA strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren. “If this is the case, it could weigh on risk appetite in the coming days and weeks.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on the economic outlook Monday and U.S. Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among others

Chinese inflation data are due Tuesday

OPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates Tuesday

U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Wednesday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 4 as of 2:17 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1 per cent, more than any closing loss since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent to a record high

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 4

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 19

The euro was little changed at US$1.2155

The British pound rose 1.2 per cent to the highest in about three years

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 108.81 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, more than any closing gain since April 29

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced zero basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since April 29

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.79 per cent

Commodities