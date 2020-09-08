The selloff in U.S. shares picked up steam Tuesday, with megacap technology stocks plunging four per cent as investors piled out of companies that led a torrid five-month rally. European equities fell and the pound weakened for a fifth day.

The Nasdaq 100’s three-day slide topped 10 per cent after its surge from March lows stretched valuations toward levels last seen in the dot-com era. Tesla Inc. plunged 15 per cent after being snubbed for inclusion in the S&P 500 and is now down more than 25 per cent in September. All 11 S&P 500 groups retreated.

Investors have recently turned skittish that the speculative fever that drove huge bullish bets in options markets and saw shares in bankrupt companies surge had finally gone too far. Now strategists are debating whether the pullback is a sign of market health or the start of a larger drawdown that has further to go.

“Some froth has come off the market which is a good thing, but keep in mind that we still remain well over levels that could be considered ‘fair value’ in stocks,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote in a note. “And while the outlook for stocks remains generally constructive long term, there’s a lot more downside in this market if we get any major disappointments.”

For now, traders sought the safety of haven assets, pushing Treasury yields lower and strengthening the dollar. Oil approached US$40 a barrel in London and gold declined.

The U.S. and China relationship is also back in focus after President Donald Trump said he plans to end America’s reliance on the country. Trump also threatened to punish any American companies that create jobs overseas, and to forbid those that do business in China from winning federal contracts.

“The path of least resistance for the market may well be to test the downside,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “Ultimately, if there is more selloff, I suspect real money investors will take the opportunity to buy the dip.”

In the U.K., the pound weakened and stocks slumped after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed he “won’t back down” over sticking points in Brexit trade talks with the EU.

Elsewhere in markets, the Turkish lira weakened to an all-time low against the dollar for a fourth session amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to backstop the currency.

Equities rose in Asia, with shares in Australia and South Korea leading the advance.

Here are some key events coming up:

The ECB will probably hold rates on Thursday but indicate that downside risks have intensified, suggesting further easing is possible before year-end.

U.S. CPI data is due Friday, with consumer prices expected to rise in August for a third straight month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 2 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 lost 3.5 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1. per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 1.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.6 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.2 per cent to US$1.1794.

The British pound fell 1 per cent to US$1.3033.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3 per cent to 105.98 per dollar.

The offshore yuan weakened 0.2 per cent to 6.8495 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 0.68 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.50 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.193 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.04 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 6 per cent to US$37.13 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 5.2 per cent to US$40.15 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.1 per cent to US$1,912.50 an ounce.

--With assistance from Kit Rees.