(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. said a technology glitch that disrupted premarket trading for almost three hours is now resolved.

“The Nasdaq Stock Market has resolved its earlier matching engine issues and all systems are operating normally,” it said in a statement on its website. “Nasdaq will provide a full postmortem when available.”

