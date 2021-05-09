Nasdaq futures fell as surging commodity prices stoked concern about whether inflation will derail a growth rebound in the world’s largest economy and spoil a record stock rally.

The tech-heavy index has been whipsawed by the prospect of inflation which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the industry. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were steady. Treasury yields steadied as traders brace for a busy week of auctions.

Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10 per cent, adding to concern about inflation. West Texas Intermediate and Brent both rose as gasoline surged as much as 4.2 per cent to the highest since May 2018 after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline. In pre-market trading, shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. jumped 3.9 per cent while those in U.S. Steel Corp. added 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.

The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show price pressures increased in April. The data will be closely watched by policy makers at the Federal Reserve trying to gauge the speed of the recovery after job growth significantly undershot forecasts.

“The strong inflation figures that are expected this week could change the market narrative and raise concerns about the risk that inflation pressures are picking up significantly, even if the real economic recovery will remain far from complete for some time,” according to Credit Agricole SA strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren. “If this is the case, it could weigh on risk appetite in the coming days and weeks.”

European stocks were flat, with significant gains in miners offset by a slump in travel shares after the U.K. opened tourist travel to fewer destinations than hoped.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on the economic outlook Monday and U.S. Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among others

Chinese inflation data are due Tuesday

OPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates Tuesday

U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Wednesday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 6:00 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2164.

The British pound gained 0.8 per cent to US$1.409.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.3 per cent to 6.413 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 108.76 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 1.58 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.21 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.087 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.794 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.5 per cent to US$65.21 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 0.6 per cent to US$68.66 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1,836.39 an ounce.

--With assistance from Serene Cheong, Robert Brand and Emily Barrett.