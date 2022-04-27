(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures inched higher on Wednesday after the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped to the lowest in nearly a year on disappointing corporate earnings.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index futures each rose 0.6% by 3:48 a.m. in New York. U.S. stocks slumped on Tuesday after underwhelming results from Alphabet Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. and as geopolitical risks escalated in Europe. In contrast, Microsoft Corp. shares surged in extended trading after the software company reported third-quarter earnings.

Russia’s decision to cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, making good on a threat to halt flows to nations that refuse to pay for the fuel in rubles, dented an already fragile sentiment due to the Federal Reserve tightening and slowing activity in China on Covid lockdowns.

“On U.S. earnings, there is a risk of high-profile idiosyncratic disappointments, most likely among beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Netflix’s results last week, but overall, the first-quarter earnings season is off to a solid start,” said UBS Wealth Management CIO Mark Haefele. “Facing geopolitical risks, threats to growth from China’s lockdowns, and uncertainty over the prospect of overtightening by the Fed, equity markets are likely to remain volatile,” he added.

Sentiment improved on Wednesday as China’s President Xi Jinping made a commitment to boost infrastructure construction in Beijing’s latest bid to rescue economic growth.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2% following three days of declines and after closing at a six-week low yesterday. Miners outperformed as metals climbed and technology stocks also advanced.

