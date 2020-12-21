(Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq said it was investigating an issue with connectivity to the exchange affecting some customers.

The exchange operator said it’ll provide further details when available, according to a statement.

The Nasdaq is the latest in a string of global exchanges to report operational issues. Australia’s stock exchange in November was forced to halt trading because of a technical glitch, while trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s cash equity market was halted for an entire day on Oct. 1, an unprecedented shutdown. Also in October, Euronext NV shuttered markets for three hours, citing a “middleware” issue for the crash.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.