Nasdaq jumps most since April in risk-on revival

Investors poured back into the market’s riskiest assets Tuesday as dip-buyers powered the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest rally since November and sent Bitcoin back toward a record. Treasuries added to gains after a note auction.

Stay-at-home winners surged after being left for dead as vaccinations pick up and Democrats move to inject US$1.9 trillion into the economy. Treasury yields pulled back from recent highs sparked by worries a potential overshoot in the economy will bring inflation. For a day, at least, the rotation from growth shares to value reversed violently. Here are some of the major moves:

- Peloton Interactive Inc., DocuSign Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. jumped at least 9.5 per cent; Tesla Inc. rallied more than 14 per cent to halt a five-day slide.

- Financial firms and energy producers, recent winners, were the only two S&P 500 groups to retreat.

- Spot gold surged more than 2 per cent after falling to lowest since April.

- The 10-year yield fell back below 1.55 per cent.

- Bitcoin jumped above US$54,000.

- Oil and copper retreated after recent rallies.

The rising prospects for turbo-charged economic growth have been reordering the market’s winners and losers for the past two months as the stimulus bill’s passage grew more likely and daily vaccinations surged. Tuesday, dip buyers targeted the areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal is a theme that’s played out for years, every retreat gets bought, and it’s been extreme lately. The S&P 500 hasn’t had a pullback of 5 per cent since November.The drop in Treasury yields after the recent violent runup has given some cover for risk takers to wade back into growth after abandoning the group because stretched valuations began to look scary with rates on the rise.

“Let’s not forget that less than a year ago traders interpreted one of the biggest negative macro events in market history as a buying opportunity, so there’s little reason to think otherwise given all the positive signals around us today,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Corrections create natural inflection points for traders. It’s no surprise to see the Nasdaq rise today, and the fundamentals support continued bullishness.”

The first of several Treasury sales in the coming days went off without disrupting markets. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets and short bets climbed to a record. Benchmark 10-year yields breached the 1.6 per cent level to trade at a one-year high last week.

Here are some key events to watch:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday

The U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.

The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.

The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 2 per cent as of 2:50 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 added 4.4 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.9 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6 per cent.

The euro gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.1902.

The British pound climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1.3897.

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 108.46 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 1.54 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to -0.30 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.6 per cent to US$64.02 a barrel.

Gold futures strengthened 2.2 per cent to US$1,715.30 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cecile Gutscher and Beth Mellor.