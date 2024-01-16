(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. has more than 80 companies ready to go public in what is expected to be a busier year for initial public offerings, according to Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman.

“We have about 85 companies that have filed to go public on Nasdaq, so it means they are ready for the markets to be open,” Friedman said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Davos on Tuesday.

The exchange operator has been navigating a muted environment for initial public offerings which pulled back significantly from a peak in 2021. As CEO, Friedman has steered Nasdaq beyond its roots as an exchange so it can continue to grow despite a pullback in the markets-based business. Over time, it has shifted its resources into offerings with more predictable revenue streams as opposed to relying solely on income from trading and market volatility.

Still, Friedman said markets remain a foundation and “will always be” the roots of the firm. Solutions including data and analytics currently make up roughly 75% of Nasdaq’s revenue, while markets represents 25%.

For IPO’s to pick up in 2024, investors need to be ready to put capital to work, Friedman said on Tuesday. If investors believe rates won’t go higher, they can underwrite risk, she said, as unknowns become more known. “I do believe there is more opportunity for more IPO’s this year,” she said.

