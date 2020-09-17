(Bloomberg) -- Steve Oh is leaving Nasdaq Inc. next month to join the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The head of ETF listings at Nasdaq is set to start working at the SEC as a senior policy adviser on exchange-traded funds. Oh confirmed the move by email.

At Nasdaq, which hosts more than 400 ETFs, Oh has overseen new fund listings and business development. Before that, he served as the head of ETF capital markets for VanEck and as a product manager at Vanguard Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Matthew Sheahan, a spokesman for Nasdaq, declined to comment.

