Nasdaq Says It Is Investigating Issues With Connectivity

(Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market said it was investigating issues with connectivity, without providing details on whether trading was impacted.

“Nasdaq is investigating an issue with its matching engine at this time and will provide further updates as soon as possible,” it said in a statement on its website.

A Nasdaq spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular US business hours.

