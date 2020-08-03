Stocks advanced, with tech shares leading the way, amid positive economic data and after the White House was said to consider acting on its own to boost unemployment benefits.

The Nasdaq 100 reached a record as traders sought out companies poised to do best in a stay-at-home economy. Apple Inc. set an all-time high and Microsoft Corp. gained as it tried to salvage a deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok. Europe’s benchmark gauge rose the most in two weeks after the euro area’s first manufacturing expansion in one-and-a-half years.

The dollar bounced higher following its worst July in a decade and Treasuries fell across the yield curve as data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in July at the fastest pace since March 2019.

Stocks got a lift as the White House was said to be exploring whether President Donald Trump can act on his own to extend enhanced unemployment benefits. Investors are entering August looking past the disturbing rate of coronavirus infections and scattered moves to return major cities to lockdowns.

“Momentum begets more momentum, and the markets have been overbought we believe, but the demand to buy has been there,” said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group. “There’s a big desire from both parties to get some kind of stimulus passed. The way the market is reacting, I think the market is expecting that.”

Meanwhile, tension between the U.S. and China emerged as another threat to risk appetite. Trump said TikTok will have to close its U.S. operations by Sept. 15 -- unless there’s a deal to sell the social media network’s American operations.

Elsewhere, equities rose in Japan and China, where mainland-listed technology stocks surged on expectations of support from Beijing in response to U.S. moves against Chinese-owned software companies. West Texas-grade oil traded around $41 a barrel as OPEC+ producers started supplying more crude to a global market where many countries are still struggling to contain the coronavirus.

Here are some key events coming up:

Australia interest rate decision due Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of India and Bank of England rate decisions due Thursday.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan discusses the U.S. economy at Thursday event.

July U.S. employment and jobs reports expected Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.7 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 2.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.1763.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 105.98 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.10 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.525 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5 per cent to US$40.87 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,977 an ounce.

Copper rose 1.6 per cent to US$2.9145 per pound.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Todd White and Yakob Peterseil.