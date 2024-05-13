(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is considering a sale of Solovis, a provider of portfolio-management software and services, as the exchange operator seeks to slim down following its largest-ever acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nasdaq is working with a financial adviser to review options for the unit, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. It’s bringing it to market in response to interest from buyers, the people said. The company is also looking to streamline its portfolio following the $10.5 billion purchase of Adenza last year, they said. No final decision has been made and Nasdaq could opt to hold onto the business, they added.

A representative for Nasdaq declined to comment.

Nasdaq, the second-largest US stock exchange, has been navigating a muted environment for initial public offerings, where deals have pulled back significantly from a peak in 2021. Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman has steered Nasdaq beyond its roots as an exchange so it can continue to grow despite a slowdown in the markets-based business. The Adenza deal was the culmination of an effort to boost revenue sources beyond the volatile trading business.

Solovis, which Nasdaq acquired in 2020, offers cloud-based portfolio-management reporting tools and analytics to endowments, pension funds and other investors.

