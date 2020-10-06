(Bloomberg) -- Losses that began with Donald Trump’s suspension of stimulus talks worsened in technology stocks after a House panel proposed tough antitrust reforms to curb the power of megacap companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

The one-two punch, starting with a 1.9% drop in the Nasdaq 100 Index in Tuesday’s cash session, was the second big interruption in three days to a rally that had lifted tech shares more than 5% over two weeks. Futures on the tech index fell 0.5% at 6:01 p.m. in New York. S&P 500 contracts lost 0.5%.

A 449-page report from the House antitrust subcommittee recommended Congress consider legislation that would either prevent tech companies from owning different lines of businesses, which could lead to breakups, or impose certain organizational structures. Scrutiny of the companies has intensified this year as their market values ballooned, including Apple Inc. crossing the $2 trillion threshold in August.

“They had been looking richly valued but now with increasing regulatory scrutiny on them, they’re going to be -- if nothing else -- not 100% focused on their business,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners. “This is showing intent, it’s not just idle chatter.”

In late trading, Apple slipped 0.3% after dropping 2.9% at the 4 p.m. close. Amazon fell 0.6% after 4 p.m., extending a 3.1% decline. Facebook Inc. slid 1.1% in the late session after falling 2.3% at 4 p.m.

Internet and software stocks are vulnerable to event risk because they’ve rallied so hard. A run in which the Nasdaq 100 came close to doubling in about 20 months pushed its price-earnings ratio above 40 at the start of September, a valuation whose only recent precedent is the dot-com bubble.

Even with the gauge’s 9% tumble since then, the multiple sits at about 36.5, higher than any time in the last decade and a half.

The House report landed about an hour after the broader market buckled on Trump’s curtailment of stimulus talks until after the November election. Megacap tech shares bore the brunt of that shock as well, with gauges of computer, software, communications and consumer nonessential shares falling between 1.5% and 2.1% in the regular session.

Trump made the move hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appealed for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery. Democrats had most recently pushed a $2.2 trillion package that failed to garner Republican support in the House, while the White House had endorsed $1.6 trillion.

“Stimulus talks were crucial for stocks this week, but today’s shocker completely changed the short-term picture on the Street,” said Ken Berman, a strategist with Gorilla Trades. “We have to wait and see to decide if today’s plunge was only a ‘one-day wonder’ or the start of a more durable shift.”

