Naspers Ltd. is considering making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for South African staff after the country’s largest medical-scheme administrator took the step earlier this month.

Africa’s largest company by market value is mulling the decision to enable employees to travel safely, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, head of Naspers South Africa, told the Nation Brand Forum on Tuesday.

Discovery Ltd., which is involved in the country’s vaccine rollout, will make inoculations compulsory for all staff from the start of next year.

“We are watching Discovery and seeing what they are doing because we would like to have something similar,” Mahanyele-Dabengwa said.

Naspers has a cross-shareholding with Amsterdam-based Prosus NV, which houses the bulk of the e-commerce giant’s international internet assets.

