Sep 11, 2019
Naspers Internet Business Prosus Soars in Trading Debut
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled into Naspers Ltd.’s newly listed Dutch unit, holding assets including a lucrative stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd., sending its shares soaring on their trading debut in Amsterdam.
Prosus NV, as the new company is known, jumped 29% above its reference price as of 8:04 a.m. to value the group at around 123 billion euros ($136 billion). Naspers is retaining a 73% stake.
Naspers Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk planned the move to ease the company’s dominance of Johannesburg’s stock exchange and attract more international investors to what’s become a global group. The Cape Town-based company has long been valued at less than its $128 billion Tencent stake, and a key reason for the Prosus spinoff is to narrow that gap.
Read More: Naspers Prepares to List Global Empire From Ads to Tencent
Naspers shares fell 7.2% in Johannesburg.
To contact the reporter on this story: John Bowker in Johannesburg at jbowker2@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Pfeiffer at tpfeiffer3@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Ryan
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.