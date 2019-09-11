(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled into Naspers Ltd.’s newly listed Dutch unit, holding assets including a lucrative stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd., sending its shares soaring on their trading debut in Amsterdam.

Prosus NV, as the new company is known, jumped 29% above its reference price as of 8:04 a.m. to value the group at around 123 billion euros ($136 billion). Naspers is retaining a 73% stake.

Naspers Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk planned the move to ease the company’s dominance of Johannesburg’s stock exchange and attract more international investors to what’s become a global group. The Cape Town-based company has long been valued at less than its $128 billion Tencent stake, and a key reason for the Prosus spinoff is to narrow that gap.

Read More: Naspers Prepares to List Global Empire From Ads to Tencent

Naspers shares fell 7.2% in Johannesburg.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Bowker in Johannesburg at jbowker2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Pfeiffer at tpfeiffer3@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Ryan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.