Naspers Says It Has Enough Votes to Proceed With Prosus Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Naspers Ltd. has received enough votes from shareholders to proceed with a listing of international assets including a stake in China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. in Amsterdam next month.

Africa’s largest company by market value needed support from at least 75% of investors to spin off the newly created entity, known as Prosus NV. Naspers has now got sufficient backing, company secretary Gillian Kisbey-Green said at a shareholder meeting in Cape Town.

Naspers will retain a majority stake in the new group, which will also have investments in internet firms from Germany and the U.S. to India and Brazil. The listing is scheduled to take place on Sept. 11.

