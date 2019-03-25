(Bloomberg) -- Naspers Ltd. plans to separate its international internet assets and list them in Amsterdam as Africa’s most valuable company moves ahead with its strategy to reduce its exposure to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and focus on its fast-growing internet investments.

The listing will take place no earlier than the second half of this year, and Naspers has obtained approvals from the South African Reserve Bank and National Treasury, it said in an announcement on Monday. Naspers shares have been trading at a discount to its 31 percent stake in Chinese gaming giant Tencent and the move is intended to boost shareholder value.

Naspers has grown from an Africa-focused media and TV company into an investor in internet businesses around the globe, that includes e-commerce companies, food-delivery and payments business in countries such as India, Russia and Brazil.

