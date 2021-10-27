As the fight for control of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) moves from the boardroom to the courtroom, below are a few interesting details from a court filing made Tuesday by Edward Rogers -- who’s locked in a power struggle over the company’s board of directors, including whether he’s the legitimate chair -- that highlight how fraught this battle has become. The claims by Mr. Rogers have not yet been tested or proven in court, and John MacDonald (who RCI says has standing as the company’s chair) said in a statement Tuesday that Mr. Rogers’ has presented a “one-sided view of events.”



$29.6 million - That's the proposed severance that Rogers was set to pay Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale if Mr. Rogers' plan to dismiss him in favour of (now-ousted) Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri came to fruition. In a presentation to the company's board, Mr. Rogers initially suggested Natale would receive a total of $21.8 million in severance and unvested equity, including a $10-million bonus, half of which would be paid upfront and the rest once the deal to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. closed.



That severance package was later negotiated to $5.6 million plus benefits over two years and include a $4-million bonus once the Shaw deal would close, plus a $20-million lump sum as part of a consulting agreement between him and the company.



By comparison, if Staffieri were to have been promoted to the CEO position, he would have nearly doubled his annual base salary to $1.35 million, while his long-term incentive compensation would rise to $7.5 million from about $2 million, and his executive allowance would have quadrupled to $100,000.



New Rogers cable head? - Part of Mr. Rogers' planned management shakeup included appointing Robert Depatie, a company director and former CEO at rival Quebecor Inc., to Rogers' senior executive team to run the company's cable division as its chief operating officer. Depatie would also have to resign as a company director to take on the management role, according to minutes from a board meeting included in the court filings. As well, Dave Fuller would been promoted to run Rogers' wireless business as chief operating officer from his current role as president of the division.



A $4,000 cheque - After getting his management changes rebuffed, Mr. Rogers sought on Oct. 4 to get a list of major RCI shareholders from the company. Rogers delayed its response for a week, stating technical difficulties. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, Rogers' legal counsel, told Mr. Rogers he would have to pay an additional $4,000 to obtain Rogers' shareholder records on top of the $1,000 that he already submitted.

A copy of the cheque Edward Rogers had to write in order to obtain a copy of Rogers' shareholder records - Obtained by David George-Cosh



The additional payment was necessary as Fasken said that $1,000 was "not reasonable relative to the cost for [Rogers] to obtain and provide these lists." A separate affidavit filed by Wenny Lai, a legal assistant at McEwan Cooper Dennis LLP, details the time-consuming efforts that the law firm took to send an associate to Rogers' legal counsel to pick up the shareholder list while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines, a process that was described by one Fasken lawyer as "a game of cat and mouse".



Eventually, the additional payment was made, the shareholder list was tracked down following a search of Rogers' Vancouver and Toronto offices, and Mr. Rogers obtained the records on Oct. 20.