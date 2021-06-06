(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. is being investigated by the government agency responsible for financial crime for what it said were serious concerns over the lender’s compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

AUSTRAC wrote in a letter Friday to National Australia saying a formal investigation is under way and that it has not made any decision at this stage about whether or not any enforcement action would be taken, according to a statement from the bank on Monday. National Australia said it will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

“NAB takes its financial crime obligations seriously,” National Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said in the statement. “We are very aware that we need to further improve our performance in relation to these matters. We have been working to improve and clearly have more to do.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.