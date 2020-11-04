(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. full-year profit slumped as the coronavirus-induced recession swelled bad-debt charges, rounding out the worst earnings season for the nation’s lenders in a decade.

Cash earnings fell 37% to A$3.71 billion ($2.7 billion) in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, the Melbourne-based bank said Thursday. The result includes a previously disclosed A$450 million charge for customer compensation and other impairments. Bad-debt provisions tripled to A$2.76 billion in anticipation of a tough 2021.

“Asset quality is starting to deteriorate given economic disruptions caused by Covid-19,” the bank said in the statement. “While the outlook remains uncertain, further deterioration is expected.”

National Australia caps off the worst earnings season since the financial crisis for the nation’s major lenders as they bear the brunt of the country’s first recession in almost three decades and margins narrow under pressure from ultra low interest rates. Australia’s major banks on Wednesday slashed interest rates across fixed-rate mortgages to record lows after the central bank cut the cash rate to 0.1% and ramped up its bond buying program.

National Australia declared a A$0.30 per-share final dividend. That takes the full-year payout to A$0.60, compared to A$1.66 last year. The nation’s three other big banks have also reduced dividends, a blow for Australia’s legion of mom and pop shareholders.

