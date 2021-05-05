(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd.’s half-year profit climbed as the bank unwound bad debt provisions amid a strengthening recovery in the country’s economy from last year’s pandemic shock.

Cash earnings rose to A$3.34 billion ($2.6 billion) in the six months ended March 31, compared with A$1.4 billion a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday. That was in line with the A$3.3 billion estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The country’s third-largest bank also lifted its interim dividend to A$0.60 per share.

The bank will see a A$128 million impairment benefit after booking a A$1.16 billion charge a year ago.

“The rebound in the Australian and New Zealand economies from Covid-19 has been better than expected,” Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said in the statement. “This, along with the vaccine rollout and continued strong health outcomes make us optimistic about the outlook.”

NAB concludes a strong half-year reporting season for Australia’s biggest lenders, after Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and Westpac Banking Corp. posted big earnings gains earlier this week. The nation’s central bank on Tuesday upgraded its outlook for the economy that’s showing a continued rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.

