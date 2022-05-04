(Bloomberg) --

National Australia Bank Ltd.’s first-half profit beat analyst estimates as Australia’s largest business lender saw strong demand for loans to companies as well as those for homes amid the economic recovery.

Cash earnings rose to A$3.48 billion ($2.5 billion) in the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday. That topped the A$3.41 billion estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Lenders in Australia, and around the world, are winding back expectations for soured loans amid the economic growth that’s followed the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of Australia this week lifted interest rates for the first time since 2010, spurring optimism for bank margins.

National Australia will pay an interim dividend of 73 Australian cents per share.

