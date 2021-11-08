(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd.’s full-year profit rose as the lender continued to ride the wave of a stronger-than-expected recovery in the nation’s economy.

Cash earnings climbed to A$6.56 billion ($4.87 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$3.71 billion a year earlier, according to a statement Tuesday. That beat the A$6.45 billion mean estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The country’s biggest business bank will pay a final dividend of 67 Australian cents per share.

National Australia Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said there were “some uncertainties” in the outlook, but the bank is well positioned for the expected economic rebound in Australia and New Zealand.

The Melbourne-based lender’s result caps a year that’s seen a strong rebound from the pandemic for Australian banks, shareholders rewarded with buybacks and a buoyant housing market supporting mortgage demand.

Get More

For more details on the results, click here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.