(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. has emerged as the front-runner for Citigroup Inc.’s Australian retail assets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The country’s third-largest bank is in advanced discussions over the purchase of the unit that’s valued at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and ING Bank Australia Ltd., which also expressed an interest in the business, are no longer in the process, the people said.

Representatives for all of the lenders declined to comment.

Any deal between Citigroup and National Australia Bank is expected to draw anti-trust scrutiny, with the regulator warning that it would look closely if the business was being bought by one of the nation’s biggest lenders.

The sale process for Citigroup’s Australian business is the most advanced out of the 13 retail markets the U.S. bank is seeking to exit, according to one of the people. The lender is unlikely to announce a winner this week at its second-quarter earnings, but the deal could be finalized in a month, the people said. Citigroup could fetch as much as $6 billion from the sale of the 13 retail markets, Bloomberg News has reported.

Citigroup, which is looking to sell its entire Australian retail operations in one piece, had A$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) of credit card assets and A$11.6 billion of loans and finance leases to Australians as of May, according to data from the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority, which oversees deposit-taking institutions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.