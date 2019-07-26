(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. has begun contacting about 13,000 customers whose personal information was breached in violation of its data security policies.

Data including names, dates of birth and contact details were uploaded to the servers of two data service companies without authorization, the Melbourne-based lender said Friday in a statement.

The issue was due to human error and the bank takes full responsibility, Chief Data Officer Glenda Crisp said. “We take the privacy and the protection of customer information extremely seriously and I sincerely apologize to affected customers.”

The bank has notified regulators including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. No log-in or password details were compromised and customers don’t need to take any action with their accounts, the statement said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Russell Ward in Tokyo at rward16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Katrina Nicholas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.