(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. has taken a further A$1.2 billion ($805 million) charge for technology write-offs and to compensate customers for misconduct, and warned there may be more to come.

“While we previously noted additional customer-related remediation provisions were expected, the size of these provisions is significant,” Acting Chief Executive Officer Philip Chronican said in a statement Wednesday. “We understand that shareholders will be rightly disappointed.”

Of the charges, A$832 million is to compensate customers primarily for fees paid to financial advisers and sales of junk insurance. The remaining A$348 million relates to software write-offs.

The charges will reduce second-half cash earnings by A$1.12 billion, the bank said.

“Until all customer payments have been completed, the final cost of such remediation matters remains uncertain,” the bank said.

The bank’s shares fell as much as 3% in early Sydney trading.

