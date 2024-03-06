(Bloomberg) -- The average consumer credit score in the US has dropped for the first time in a decade, albeit by just one point.

The score dipped to 717 in October from 718 in July, according to Fair Isaac Corp., the Montana-based creator of the FICO credit score. Borrowers missing more payments and consumers taking on more debt are considered the main drivers of the decline, the data analytics firm said in its March 6 report, citing the latest available figures.

FICO scores are a measure of consumer credit risk and are frequently used by US banks to assess whether to provide loans. The scores typically range from 300 to 850. Since scraping 686 in October 2009, the average FICO score has jumped more than 30 points, bolstered by better consumer credit education, the removal of certain negative credit information as well as government support during the pandemic.

The recent one-point trend reversal signals some consumer weakness as interest rates stay elevated amid relatively sticky inflation.

“It’s a notable milestone that we’ve seen the average score decrease,” said Ethan Dornhelm, vice president of scores and predictive analytics at FICO. “This isn’t a blinking red light, but it certainly is a yellow light.”

The health of the American consumer has been difficult to assess as contradicting signals have at times puzzled economists and even helped prove recession calls wrong. But multiple consumer credit metrics worsened last year between April and October, according to the report from Can Arkali, FICO’s senior director of scores and predictive analytics.

As of October, the 30-day-or-more delinquency rate had risen to just over 18% of the population — up roughly 4% since April — amid rising delinquencies for bank cards, auto finance and real estate loans. Average credit card utilization also rose to 35% in October from 34% in April, while average credit card balances jumped 5.9% to $7,306 during the period.

However, as consumer confidence decreases, credit-seeking behavior is also decelerating, FICO notes, which may offset some of the effects of increased delinquencies and debt levels. New credit activity has slowed, with 44.4% of the population opening a new credit account in the past year, down from 45.5% in April.

