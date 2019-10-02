{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Oct 2, 2019

    National Bank buys remaining stake in Cambodia's ABA Bank

    The Canadian Press

    National Bank of Canada

    Commercial and residential buildings are reflected in the window of the National Bank of Canada headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. , Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- National Bank of Canada has signed a deal pay $83.5 million to buy the 10 per cent stake in Cambodia-based ABA Bank that it did not already own.

    National Bank become a shareholder of ABA Bank in 2014 with an initial 10 per cent interest and increased it to 42 per cent in 2015 and to 90 per cent in 2016.

    Its investment in ABA Bank now totals $424 million.

    ABA Bank has more than 5,000 employees, 70 branches, 600,000 clients and almost $5.3 billion in assets.

    National Bank says it's pleased with its investments in Cambodia, but it is not seeking expansion in other countries.

    The Montreal-based bank says it's keeping its moratorium in effect on any additional significant investments in emerging markets.