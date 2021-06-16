(Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada has hired Jason Taylor, a director and co-lead of the sustainable finance group at rival Bank of Nova Scotia.

Taylor is joining the lender’s National Bank Financial unit as a managing director, a representative for the lender said in an emailed reply to questions. Taylor, who will be part of the investment banking group, will work with teams across capital markets to integrate sustainability initiatives.

The hire comes at time when environmental, social and governance-labeled financings out of Canada are booming. Just this week, the federal government hired advisers for its inaugural green bond while Telus Corp. executives met investors after releasing a framework to potentially sell the country’s first sustainability-linked bonds.

Scotiabank recently added four new bankers to the Sustainability Finance Group including Peter Johnson, chair of the Transition Taxonomy and Sustainable Finance Technical Committee, Melissa Menzies from Sustainalytics, and Patrycja Drainville from Suncor, said a representative for the bank. The group, which continues to grow, is led by Bob Nguyen, managing director & global head of corporate origination and Fanny Doucet, director of the Sustainable Finance Group, according to a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.